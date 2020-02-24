Modi is a tough negotiator, says Trump

Ahmedabad

24 February 2020 15:17 IST

“We will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday,” said Mr. Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi between 1917 and 1930 during India’s freedom struggle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached the Ashram a few minutes earlier, showed Mr. and Mrs. Trump ‘Hriday Kunj’, a room inside the Ashram where Gandhiji and his wife Kasturba lived.

Mr. Modi explained the importance of this place in India’s freedom struggle. During the visit, the Trumps also tried their hands at the khadi spinning wheel, also known as charkha.

Before leaving, Mr. Trump wrote a message in the visitors’ book of the Ashram. “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit,” wrote Mr. Trump and signed the message.

Mr. Modi also presented “Three Wise Monkeys,” a larger version of one belonging to Mahatma Gandhi, as a memento to the U.S. President.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi then resumed their roadshow till Motera stadium.

Ashram trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai, who welcomed the Trumps with a khadi stole, told reporters later that the Trumps told him how much they enjoyed their visit to the Ashram.

“They said the place gave them a sense of peace. They said they understood the symbolism of this place. The Central government gifted them a statue of Gandhiji’s Three Monkeys, conveying the message of speak no evil, see no evil, hear no evil,” Mr. Sarabhai said.

He said the Ashram trust gifted the Trumps a special edition of Gandhiji’s autobiography, a pencil drawing of Gandhiji and a charkha.

At Motera, Mr. Trump said, “As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the U.S. looks forward to providing India with some of the best & most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India.”

Mr. Trump also said that Mr. Modi is a tough negotiatior. “We will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday,” said Mr. Trump on growing India-U.S. defence ties.