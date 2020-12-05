Modi invites IIT alumni to contribute ideas for 75th I-Day

PM says world sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, while addressing the international global PAN IIT conclave, invited alumni to contribute ideas to commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of Independence in 2022.

“We have ensured that the brand of IITs has only become stronger. We are committed to strengthening science and tech education in India. We have been working with various countries in SE Asia and Europe in this area. Our aim is to ensure that our youngsters get an international platform to showcase their skills and learn from best practices globally,” he said in his address.

A culture of hackathons was developing in India that generated “outstanding solutions” to national and global problems, Mr. Modi said.

“Earlier, when IITs produced aerospace engineers, there was not a strong domestic ecosystem to employ them. Today, with our historic reforms in the space sector, the last frontier before humanity has opened up to Indian talent,” he noted.

In the testing times of COVID-19, India had got “record” investment, much of it in the tech sector. “Clearly, the world sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner,” Mr. Modi said.