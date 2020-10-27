Modi interacts with street vendors benefitted from PM SVANidhi scheme

New Delhi

27 October 2020 11:36 IST

“Today is an important day for Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ion Tuesday interacted with street vendors who availed the ‘PM Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi Scheme (SVANidhi scheme)’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Modi lauded Arvind Maurya, a momo and coffee stall owner in Varanasi, for his initiative of giving one free momo to those who wear masks and pay digitally. He also said security personnel don’t let him eat street food when he visits.

Mr. Modi congratulated bank employees for sanctioning loans to street vendors. “Today is an important day for Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The scheme was announced on June 1 and within one month, there were applications online. Looking at the past, no one could have imagined that an announcement for the poor could be implemented so quickly,” he said.

“No paperwork, no middlemen or repeated trips to government offices are needed for the application. A street vendor does not have to go to anyone else to fill the form. Banks are coming forward to give loans,” the PM said.

Uttar Pradesh has disbursed loans to nearly 2.6 lakh street vendors under a scheme launched by the Centre in June to help street vendors and hawkers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the State government said on Monday.

“25 lakh applications have been received so far and 12 lakh have been sanctioned. 6.5 lakh applications have been received from UP,” Mr. Modi said.

“Those who played politics with the poor spread the impression that the poor would not pay back loans. But the poor have once again presented an example of their honesty. Vendors are repaying their loans,” he said.

“The Jan Dhan accounts were made fun of, but today these accounts are being used to benefit the poor,” he added.