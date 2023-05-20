ADVERTISEMENT

Modi interacts with Japanese personalities instrumental in promoting Indian culture in Japan

May 20, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Hiroshima

Modi is in Hiroshima to attend three sessions at the G-7 Summit following an invitation by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japanese painter Hiroko Takayama at Hiroshima in Japan on May 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 met some of the leading Japanese personalities who were instrumental in promoting Indian culture in Japan, saying such interactions facilitate the deepening of mutual understanding and creating stronger bonds between the two countries.

Mr. Modi met Dr. Tomio Mizokami, Professor Emeritus at the Graduate School of Foreign Studies of Osaka University, a renowned author, linguist, and proficient in Hindi and Punjabi languages.

Mr. Mizokami was conferred the Padma Shri in 2018 for his contribution to the promotion of Indian literature and culture in Japan.

He presented the widely acclaimed book "Jwalamukhi”-- an anthology of writings from the 1980s by a cohort of Japanese scholars who laid the foundation of Hindi learning in Japan, according to the press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Mr. Modi also met and interacted with Hiroko Takayama, who was born in Hiroshima and is a Western-style painter, whose works are deeply influenced by her deep association with India, spanning over two decades.

Ms. Takayama has conducted several workshops and held exhibitions in India, and was briefly a Visiting Professor at Visva Bharati University, Shanti Niketan, the press release said.

She presented the Prime Minister with one of her prominent works --- an oil painting of Lord Buddha, created in 2022.

Mr. Modi said such interactions facilitate the deepening of mutual understanding, respect and creating stronger bonds between our countries.

He looked forward to further opportunities for such enriching exchanges that pave the way for further strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership relations, it added.

Earlier, Mr. Modi held bilateral talks with Mr. Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G-7 and G-20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.

Mr. Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

Mr. Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G-7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

He will hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G-7 Summit.

The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

He will also attend the third in-person Quad Summit to be hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also participate in the meeting.

