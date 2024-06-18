ADVERTISEMENT

Modi in Varanasi: PM releases ₹20,000 crore under PM KISAN scheme

Published - June 18, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Varanasi

PM Modi, addressing a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, said the first decision of the new government was related to farmers and the poor

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Kisan Samman Sammelan, in Varanasi, on June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The mandate given by the people in this Lok Sabha election is truly unprecedented and has created history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 18 on his first visit to his Varanasi constituency after the polls.

He was addressing a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, where he released the ₹20,000 crore 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for more than 9.26 crore farmers.

Mr. Modi said the first decision of the new government related to farmers and the poor.

With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga and love of Kashi's people, "I became the country's 'pradhan sevak' for third time," the Prime Minister said.

