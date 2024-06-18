GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi in Varanasi: PM releases ₹20,000 crore under PM KISAN scheme

PM Modi, addressing a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, said the first decision of the new government was related to farmers and the poor

Published - June 18, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Varanasi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Kisan Samman Sammelan, in Varanasi, on June 18, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Kisan Samman Sammelan, in Varanasi, on June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The mandate given by the people in this Lok Sabha election is truly unprecedented and has created history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 18 on his first visit to his Varanasi constituency after the polls.

He was addressing a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, where he released the ₹20,000 crore 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for more than 9.26 crore farmers.

Mr. Modi said the first decision of the new government related to farmers and the poor.

With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga and love of Kashi's people, "I became the country's 'pradhan sevak' for third time," the Prime Minister said.

Related Topics

Narendra Modi / Varanasi / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.