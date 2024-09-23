This live blog is now closed.

PM Modi arrived at the 79th U.N. General Assembly session to give his address at the Summit of the Future in New York, U.S. He said reforms in global institutions are important for global peace and development.

The two-day summit started on Sunday (September 22, 2024), two days before the high-level meeting of world leaders begins at the sprawling U.N. compound in New York City. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued the challenge a year ago after sounding a global alarm about the survival of humanity and the planet. He asked world leaders to make a new commitment to multilateralism, which is the foundation of the UN and many other global bodies, and start fixing the ageing global architecture to meet the rapidly changing world.

Also Read: At UN summit, India calls for global shift to sustainable living

Addressing thousands of his supporters in Long Island, New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 22, 2024) talked up his general election performance, highlighted the government’s achievements in the past 10 years and the plans for the future, as he repeatedly praised the Indian diaspora.

Also Read: As UN meets, Haitians express hopelessness at finding an international solution to gang crisis

The leaders of the Quad group of countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met at their sixth summit level meeting at Archmere Academy, Mr Biden’s former school in Claymont, Delaware, to announce a broad range of outcomes. These included the launch of a new coast guard exercise, a logistics network, expansion of maritime surveillance, and a project to combat cervical cancer.