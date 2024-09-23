GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi in U.S. highlights: PM Modi addresses 79th U.N. General Assembly session in New York

PM Modi arrived at the 79th U.N. General Assembly session - Summit of the Future in New York, U.S.

Updated - September 24, 2024 05:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
PM Modi addressing the 79th UN General Assembly session in New York, U.S. on Monday (September 23, 2024). Screengrab: ANI/X

PM Modi addressing the 79th UN General Assembly session in New York, U.S. on Monday (September 23, 2024). Screengrab: ANI/X

This live blog is now closed.

PM Modi arrived at the 79th U.N. General Assembly session to give his address at the Summit of the Future in New York, U.S. He said reforms in global institutions are important for global peace and development.

The two-day summit started on Sunday (September 22, 2024), two days before the high-level meeting of world leaders begins at the sprawling U.N. compound in New York City. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued the challenge a year ago after sounding a global alarm about the survival of humanity and the planet. He asked world leaders to make a new commitment to multilateralism, which is the foundation of the UN and many other global bodies, and start fixing the ageing global architecture to meet the rapidly changing world. 

Also Read: At UN summit, India calls for global shift to sustainable living

Addressing thousands of his supporters in Long Island, New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 22, 2024) talked up his general election performance, highlighted the government’s achievements in the past 10 years and the plans for the future, as he repeatedly praised the Indian diaspora.

Also Read: As UN meets, Haitians express hopelessness at finding an international solution to gang crisis

The leaders of the Quad group of countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met at their sixth summit level meeting at Archmere Academy, Mr Biden’s former school in Claymont, Delaware, to announce a broad range of outcomes. These included the launch of a new coast guard exercise, a logistics network, expansion of maritime surveillance, and a project to combat cervical cancer.

  • September 24, 2024 03:35
    PM Modi meets Armenian counterpart Pashinyan in New York

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the U.N. Summit of the Future, describing the meeting as “wonderful”.

    “Wonderful to have met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future at the @UN earlier today,” Mr. Modi said in a post on X.

    - PTI

  • September 23, 2024 23:25
    Watch: PM Modi addresses U.N. Summit of the Future
  • September 23, 2024 21:35
    Watch PM Modi’s address at UN’s Summit of the Future
  • September 23, 2024 21:30
    India allowed me to serve them for a third straight time: PM Modi at Summit of the Future

    Addressing the UN’s Summit of the Future, PM Modi said, “In the biggest elections of human history held in June, the people of India gave me the opportunity to serve them for a third straight time. Today, I have come to bring the voice of one-sixth humanity to you. When we talk about the global future, then human-centric approach should be our priority. Prioritising sustainable development, we will have to ensure human welfare, food and health security.”

  • September 23, 2024 21:27
    Cyber security, maritime and space emerging theatres of conflict: PM Modi at Summit of the Future

    Speaking at the 79th UN General Assembly session, PM Modi said, “While on one hand, terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, cyber security, maritime and space are emerging as new theatres of conflict. On all these issues, I will stress that global action must match global ambition.”

  • September 23, 2024 21:25
    Have elevated 250 million people out of poverty in India: PM Modi at Summit of the Future

    PM Narendra Modi, speaking at the Summit of the Future at the UN, said, “ Today, I am here to bring here the voice of the one-sixth of the humanity... We have elevated 250 million people out of poverty in India and we have shown that sustainable development can be successful. We are ready to share this experience of success with Global South.”

  • September 23, 2024 21:16
    PM Modi arrives to address the 79th UN General Assembly session

    PM Modi arrived at the 79th UN General Assembly session - Summit of the Future in New York, U.S. He said, “Success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield. For global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are important. Reform is the key to relevance.”

    Read the whole story here

  • September 23, 2024 18:44
    PM Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

    On Sunday (September 22, 2024), PM Modi met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the ongoing UN Summit of the Future. They discussed how to further strengthen the long-standing friendship with the people of Palestine.

  • September 23, 2024 18:41
    PM Modi meets the Crown Prince of Kuwait

    On Sunday (September 22, 2024), PM Modi met Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, on the sidelines of the ongoing UN Summit of the Future. They discussed how to improve India-Kuwait ties in various sectors such as pharma, food processing, technology, energy and more.

  • September 23, 2024 18:36
    PM Modi meets Nepal’s PM K.P. Oli

    On Sunday (September 22, 2024), PM Modi met Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Oli on the sidelines of the ongoing UN Summit of the Future. He said that the India-Nepal friendship is very robust.

  • September 23, 2024 18:28
    PM Modi meets top tech leaders in New York

    On Sunday (September 22, 2024) PM Modi met with top tech leaders and CEOs of the U.S., in a Roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, in New York.

    Watch the telecast of the Roundtable conference here:

Published - September 23, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Related Topics

United Nations / summit / climate change (politics) / environmental politics / climate change / United Nations (climate change) / human interest / environmental issues / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.