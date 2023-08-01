Modi in Pune Live Updates | PM to flag off metro phase I, lay foundation stone for PMAY

The organisers said Sharad Pawar has been invited to the ceremony as chief guest while his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is among the invitees.

August 01, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune on August 1 at a function where NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited as chief guest, organisers said. Mr. Modi has been selected for the award, comprising a memento and citation, “in recognition of his supreme leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens.”

During the day, the Prime Minister will flag off metro trains marking the inauguration of completed sections of Pune Metro phase I. He will also inaugurate the waste to energy plant in Pimri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and lay foundation stone for houses constructed under PMAY.