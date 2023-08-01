Modi in Pune Live Updates | PM to flag off metro phase I, lay foundation stone for PMAY

After the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) faction has now expressed reservations about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an award function in Pune on August 1, stating that it created confusion among the public when Opposition leaders attended such events.
The Congress, the Sena (UBT) and Mr. Pawar’s NCP faction are allies in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. Mr. Pawar’s decision to attend the event as chief guest where Mr. Modi will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National award has sparked discomfort within the regional MVA Opposition as well as the national-level INDIA coalition of opposition parties. Read more here
