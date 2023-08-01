HamberMenu
Live

Modi in Pune Live Updates | PM to flag off metro phase I, lay foundation stone for PMAY

The organisers said Sharad Pawar has been invited to the ceremony as chief guest while his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is among the invitees.

August 01, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi, July 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi, July 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune on August 1 at a function where NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited as chief guest, organisers said. Mr. Modi has been selected for the award, comprising a memento and citation, “in recognition of his supreme leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens.”

During the day, the Prime Minister will flag off metro trains marking the inauguration of completed sections of Pune Metro phase I. He will also inaugurate the waste to energy plant in Pimri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and lay foundation stone for houses constructed under PMAY.

  • August 01, 2023 07:07
    Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena (UBT) upset over Pawar sharing dais with PM Modi

    After the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) faction has now expressed reservations about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an award function in Pune on August 1, stating that it created confusion among the public when Opposition leaders attended such events.

    The Congress, the Sena (UBT) and Mr. Pawar’s NCP faction are allies in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. Mr. Pawar’s decision to attend the event as chief guest where Mr. Modi will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National award has sparked discomfort within the regional MVA Opposition as well as the national-level INDIA coalition of opposition parties. Read more here

  • August 01, 2023 06:58
    PM Modi to be conferred with Tilak national award in Pune next month; Sharad Pawar invited as chief guest

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune on August 1 at a function where NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited as chief guest, organisers said on July 10. Mr. Modi has been selected for the award, comprising a memento and citation, “in recognition of his supreme leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens.”

    The organisers said Sharad Pawar has been invited to the ceremony as chief guest while his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is among the invitees. Read more here.

