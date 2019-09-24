Modi holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here on Monday.

Mr. Modi interacted with a number of heads of state, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Presidents Ivan Duque Marquez (Colombia), Issoufou Mahamadou (Niger), Hage Geingob (Namibia) and Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (Maldives), and Prime Ministers Giuseppe Conte (Italy), Lotay Tshering (Bhutan) and Mark Rutte (Netherlands).

Briefing presspersons about Mr. Modi’s engagements, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that in a couple of meetings, the situation in the Jammu and Kashmir region did come up.

“You are aware that on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, we have engaged with several countries at different levels. But, you know, given the nature of the meeting on the sidelines, the focus was on bilateral issues mainly,” he said.

The Emir of Qatar expressed his gratitude to the Indian diaspora for the role in supporting the economy of the country. The two sides also discussed cooperation in counter-terrorism against the backdrop of the situation in the region, Mr. Kumar said.

India has granted assistance of $35 million for the construction of the Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre in Niger and the project is nearing completion, he said.

Niger President Mahamadou also raised the issue of cooperation in agriculture sector and solar energy. He said that India has a lot of experience in these two areas and the two sides also discussed on taking this forward.

Mr. Kumar said it was suggested that a task force could be formed in this area, adding that counter-terrorism cooperation was discussed.