Modi holds review meet on 100-day agenda implementation, as exit polls indicate a third term for NDA government

A day after exit polls declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely en route to a third term, he held a review meeting on a 100-day programme that his team will seek to implement once government formation is completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior bureaucrats of the government of India attended the review meeting for these plans on June 2. According to sources, at least 10 groups, each headed by a Secretary-level official as a coordinator, have been created to implement this agenda over the first 100 days of the new government.

The plans, some details of which have been reported in The Hindu earlier, will kick into action by at least July 1, sources say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Implementing an agenda

“Each Sectoral Group of Secretaries (SGOS) has a Secretary of the government of India heading it, along with four or five senior officers. This was done in February itself and Ministries put to work to fine tune plans. As the election season ground on, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has been holding reviews,” said an official. These groups deal with various subjects, such as governance, infrastructure, security and the economy.

For example, under the theme of governance, the SGOS remit extends to reviewing the foundation courses of the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC), and to the launch of a ‘Karmayogi Talent Bank’, which will rate civil servants before they are put up for promotions.

The BJP manifesto has committed to holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, and sources say that coming up with a common electoral roll, which is key to that exercise, is part of the 100-day plan.

Some of these groups made presentations on Sunday to the Prime Minister, who also chaired review meetings on the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, and the challenges arising out of the heatwave hitting northern and western India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.