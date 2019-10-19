Modi hits out at ‘corrupt’ Opposition leaders

Hours after the CBI filed a chargesheet accusing former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram of corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned of a similar fate to other Opposition leaders responsible for the “banking and economic mess”.

Mr. Modi was addressing his last electoral rally in the financial capital on Friday.

“For 10 years those who destroyed the country’s economy and the banking system are either lodged in the Tihar jail or the jails in Mumbai. This clean-up drive has only begun now and it will only speed up under my government,” he said.

Economic mess

The Prime Minister said while his government had got rid of the angel tax, the previous Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) regimes had only worked to “implement it haphazardly”.

The BJP government rationalised the corporate tax but the previous regimes only implemented it without any thought, he said.

He also blamed the previous governments in the State for slowing down infrastructure works, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project, Mumbai Metro, and the Navi Mumbai International Airport projects which have been lagging for years.

Urging voters to remember the times the city went through multiple terror strikes, Mr. Modi said the BJP government had managed to provide safety and security to the financial capital. The words like Balakot and surgical strikes are not symbolisms for the party, but proof of its zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, he said.

Mr. Modi also hit out at NCP for its alleged deals with the underworld. while failing to provide justice to the 1992 blasts victims.