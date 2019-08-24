Modi has completed integration of J&K into India: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel successfully amalgamated more than 600 princely States into the Union of India but, because of Article 370, the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir was not completed.

“However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has completed the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India by scrapping [provisions] of Article 370,” he said, while addressing the Dikshant parade of IPS probationers of the 70 RR (2017 batch) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here.

Recalling Sardar Patel’s efforts to unite the nation after Independence, Mr. Shah said that when the then Nizam of Hyderabad refused to merge with India, police action played a key role. “Using force, Patel ensured that the Hyderabad State was merged with India and the full credit goes to the then police action,” he said, during his first visit to the premier institution as Home Minister.

Mr. Shah told the IPS probationers to protect the Constitution and recall the oath every day.

A total of 103 probationers, including 11 foreigners and 16 women, passed out of the academy on Friday.

Gaush Alam, IPS (P), allotted to the Telangana cadre, bagged the Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Ministry’s Revolver for the best all-round IPS probationer award, the BSF trophy for proficiency in outdoor subjects and also the Mehta Cup for studies.