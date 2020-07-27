NationalNew Delhi 27 July 2020 11:02 IST
Modi greets Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday, praying for his long and healthy life.
Mr. Thackeray was born in 1960.
“Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji’s long and healthy life,” the Prime Mnister tweeted.
