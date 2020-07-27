Modi greets Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday

New Delhi

27 July 2020 11:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday, praying for his long and healthy life.

Also read: Try toppling my government, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP

Mr. Thackeray was born in 1960.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: BJP takes a dig at Uddhav for interview

“Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji’s long and healthy life,” the Prime Mnister tweeted.