Modi greets people on Janmashtami

New Delhi

30 August 2021 07:51 IST

Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Krishna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30 greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Lord Krishna is believed to have taken birth on this day, and Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country to mark the event.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.”

