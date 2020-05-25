National

Modi, Shah extends Eid greetings

May everyone be healthy and prosperous, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 25, 2020, extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hoping that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion and harmony.

“Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous,” the Prime Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday wished that the festival will bring peace and happiness to all.

“Extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring peace and happiness in everyone’s life,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

