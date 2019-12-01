Modi govt.’s only focus is to further RSS agenda, not economy: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Narendra Modi government of ‘completely neglecting the economy and only furthering the RSS agenda” since coming to power at the Centre in 2014.

Mr. Gehlot was addressing over 10,000 people who turned up at the rally organised by the Gujarat Congress to highlight pressing issues such as economic slowdown, job losses and rising poverty in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Mr. Gehlot said the dismal Gross Domestic Product figures released by the government on Friday have showed the country’s meconomic growth has plunged to 4.5% in the last quarter.

He said, “The economy is in a shambles because this government never focused on the economy. In fact, their steps such as demonetisation and hasty implementation of the flawed Goods & Services Tax [GST] have ruined the economy. This government’s only goal is to further the RSS agenda such as the National Register of Citizens, scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and playing the Hindutva card.”

Mr. Gehlot said more States will raise their voice against the Centre for not paying them compensation for GST. He said, “Due to GST, finances of the States are in tatters. The Centre had promised compensation but now is reneging on it.”

Mr. Gehlot said Rajasthan will be joining States such as West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab in demanding GST compensation from the Centre.

Calling the RSS as “extra-constitutional authority”, Mr. Gehlot said the divisive RSS agendas pushed by the Central government have damaged the social fabric in the country.

He said, “When they have got a massive mandate in the elections, they should work to repair the economy, today people are losing jobs, no investment happening, all sectors are down but this government appears least bothered or concerned.”

Mr. Gehlot said the previous Congress-led UPA government had taken steps to ensure the social security of poor and marginalised sections. He said, “Thanks to the rural employment guarantee scheme and the food security law, both enacted and implemented during the UPA regime, people have some income support in rural areas and subsidised food under right to food.”

The party will hold a mega rally in Delhi on December 14 against the government over the worsening economic scenario.