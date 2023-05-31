Modi Government’s ‘fire sale’ of national assets to ‘friends’ is ‘single biggest anti-national’ act: Kharge

May 31, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - New Delhi, May 31

With the Prime Minister Modi Government completing nine years in office, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on May 31, accused it of carrying out a "fire sale" of national assets and PSUs to its crony capitalist "friends" and claimed this was the "single biggest anti-national" act.

The Congress has been running a campaign claiming that the government's nine years have been marked by incompetence and failures.

"Modi Govt's 'Fire Sale' of National Assets & PSUs to its 'Mitr Cronies' is the single biggest 'Anti-National' act!" Mr. Kharge said in a tweet.

This "destructive loot" is snatching away job opportunities for India's poor, SCs, STs, OBCs, he alleged.

Attacking Prime Minister Modi-led government, which completed nine years in office last week, Mr. Kharge had earlier taken a dig at the government, accusing it of "looting" people's earnings through "deadly inflation" while making "arrogant claims" about it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a month-long campaign to celebrate the ninth anniversary with various mass connect programmes.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, had on May 29 highlighted the government's achievements in a nationwide outreach.