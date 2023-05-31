HamberMenu
Modi Government’s ‘fire sale’ of national assets to ‘friends’ is ‘single biggest anti-national’ act: Kharge

The government’s nine years have allegedly been defined by incompetence and failures, according to a campaign the Congress has been running

May 31, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - New Delhi, May 31

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leaves after meeting President Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi on May 30.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leaves after meeting President Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi on May 30. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

With the Prime Minister Modi Government completing nine years in office, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on May 31, accused it of carrying out a "fire sale" of national assets and PSUs to its crony capitalist "friends" and claimed this was the "single biggest anti-national" act.

The Congress has been running a campaign claiming that the government's nine years have been marked by incompetence and failures.

ALSO READ
BJP has reduced the President’s office to ‘mere tokenism’, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

"Modi Govt's 'Fire Sale' of National Assets & PSUs to its 'Mitr Cronies' is the single biggest 'Anti-National' act!" Mr. Kharge said in a tweet.

Also Read: Nine years of Modi govt: Kharge accuses BJP of ‘looting’ people

This "destructive loot" is snatching away job opportunities for India's poor, SCs, STs, OBCs, he alleged.

Attacking Prime Minister Modi-led government, which completed nine years in office last week, Mr. Kharge had earlier taken a dig at the government, accusing it of "looting" people's earnings through "deadly inflation" while making "arrogant claims" about it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a month-long campaign to celebrate the ninth anniversary with various mass connect programmes.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, had on May 29 highlighted the government's achievements in a nationwide outreach.

