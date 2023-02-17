HamberMenu
Modi govt. trying to shut down MGNREGS, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

The leader was replying to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who had said that the States should also shoulder the wage bill under MNREGA to make them more proactive in controlling corruption

February 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Narendra Modi government is step by step trying to shut down the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday.

Quoting Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh, who while speaking to The Hindu had said that the States should also shoulder the wage bill under MNREGA to make them more proactive in controlling corruption, Mr. Kharge in a tweet in Hindi said that the government reduced the budget for the scheme by 33% and now the Union Minister wants the States to pay 40% of the wage bill.

“Narendra Modi ji, do not shut down MNREGA. The country’s poor will never forgive you,” he added.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also put out a series of tweets condemning the series of steps taken by the government on the scheme, saying it has “introduced fresh hurdles for the workers”. He called the January 30 th order by the Ministry making Aadhaar-based accounts compulsory for making wage payments as an attack on MNREGS workers.

Quoting The Hindu’s story, he tweeted, “Lockdown on MNREGA by Modi government: Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh says that the States should also contribute. [As] the States do not have money and the Centre refuses to foot the bill, the scheme will automatically shut down.”

