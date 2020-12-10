Modi govt. snatching rights of poor, Rahul Gandhi tweets on Human Rights Day

New Delhi

10 December 2020 11:43 IST

‘This is a crime against humanity. For the betterment of the country, we need to respect the rights of every section,’ said the Congress leader

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of “snatching away” the rights of the poor and called it a “crime against humanity”.

On the occasion of World Human Rights Day, Mr. Gandhi took to Twitter to target the Modi government.

“Modi government is taking away the fundamental rights of the poor. This is a crime against humanity. For the betterment of the country, we need to respect the rights of every section,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag #HumanRightsDay

The Congress leader’s tweet comes days after a key government official stated that tough reforms in India were difficult because “there is too much democracy” and amidst the ongoing farmers’ protests over the three recent farm bills.

Though NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant had made the controversial remarks at an event on Tuesday, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, a day later, asserted that India was proud of its democracy.