ADVERTISEMENT

Modi govt. 'politicising' Covid, why no protocol issued after letter to Rahul: Congress

January 13, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mr. Mandaviya, citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over the spread of coronavirus, had urged Mr. Gandhi last month to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.

PTI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of "politicising" Covid and asked why it had not come out with a protocol to deal with a sub-variant of the virus weeks after it wrote to Rahul Gandhi expressing concern over the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said that on December 20, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to Gandhi on the basis of issues raised by two Rajasthan BJP MPs.

"What was the objective of that letter? Effort was made to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the pretext of Covid. I want to ask the health minister what happened to the protocol. Twenty-three days have passed and no protocol has been issued," Mr. Ramesh said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The Prime Minister is travelling everywhere in the country, addressing rallies, going on cruise, is he wearing a mask? What was that letter of December 20? It was a political intervention and step by the Modi government as it was rattled by the success of the yatra, especially in Rajasthan," the Congress leader alleged.

Later in a tweet, Mr. Ramesh said, "What is this Mansukh Mandviya? You have not issued any protocol to deal with the Omicron subvariant BF.7 after writing a letter to Rahul Gandhi on the basis of letters by two BJP MPs in order to divert attention from the Bharat Jodo Yatra." "Instead of doing something serious, the Modi government is politicizing Covid," he charged.

Mr. Ramesh asserted that the yatra will not stop.

Mr. Mandaviya, citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over the spread of coronavirus, had urged Mr. Gandhi last month to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.

The Congress had accused the BJP government of using Covid as a pretext to stall the yatra.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US