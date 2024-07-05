Modi govt. may fall by August, says Lalu Prasad

Addressing the 28th foundation day function of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), party chief Lalu Prasad claimed on July 5 that the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre was “weak”, and “could fall as early as August”. His younger son and political heir Tejashwi Yadav said that in Bihar, Assembly election could “happen in December 2024 or early 2025”.

“We have seen many ups and downs in the last 27 years and we have become stronger because of that. The government at the Centre led by Mr. Modi is weak and can fall by August. I appeal to all party workers and leaders to be ready as election can happen anytime”, claimed Mr. Prasad at the function in Patna.

Mr. Prasad added, “In Bihar, the RJD will contest the election under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav and I have given him the responsibility. I have full faith that you will extend your support. I assure you that RJD will reach even greater heights”. After breaking away from the erstwhile Janata Dal, RJD was founded in July 1997 by Mr. Prasad and several other leaders of the State.

Mr. Yadav slammed the NDA governments at the Centre and State. “Incidents of crime are constantly happening in Bihar. There is an amazing game of ‘double-engine’ unfolding at the Centre and State. One engine is engaged in corruption and the other is engaged in crime,” he said.

Referring to the incidents of bridge collapse in Bihar, Mr. Yadav said, “Since the day Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister, if we set aside the 18-month stint [of the previous Mahagathbandhan regime], then the Rural Works Department has been entirely with the JD(U).” Further criticising the current dispensation in the State, he said, “Those who increased unemployment, poverty, and inflation, and people in whose tenure the bridges collapsed... we’ll not let them return to power. There are [question] paper leaks happening and crime is constantly increasing.”

Mr. Yadav, who is Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, also asserted that the Modi government would not last five years. “Nitish Kumar may hold election in Bihar in 2024 or 2025. If some tough decisions are to be taken to bring RJD back to power, I am ready, but the government will be formed by Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance in Bihar),” Mr. Yadav said.

Targeting the Modi government again, he said, “The BJP is anti-reservation party. After coming to power, it has conspired to block the move to grant 75% reservation [in Bihar based on the caste survey]. The BJP is both anti-Constitution and anti-reservation,” he said while adding, “Tejashwi Yadav has given five lakh jobs to unemployed youth and he also pushed ahead the file for three lakh more jobs.”

Party leaders and workers presented silver crowns to both Mr. Prasad and Mr. Yadav at the function.