India

Modi Govt keen to cut short Monsoon Session: TMC leader Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O’Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi August 05, 2022 02:30 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 23:58 IST

TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday said the Modi Government is running away from Parliament, as it is looking to cut short the ongoing Monsoon Session.

"The talk on Parliament Street is that the government is keen to cut short the Monsoon Session and end it on August 8, instead of August 12. Bad," Mr. O'Brien tweeted. 

"Why is Narendra Modi Government running away from Parliament?," asked the leader of TMC in the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Last year, the government curtailed all three sessions due to various reasons, including the COVID pandemic. This year also, the first session — Budget Session — was curtailed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
All India Trinamool Congress
parliament
Rajya Sabha
national politics
Read more...