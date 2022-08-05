Modi Govt keen to cut short Monsoon Session: TMC leader Derek O'Brien
Last year, the Modi Government curtailed all three sessions due to various reasons, including the COVID pandemic
TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday said the Modi Government is running away from Parliament, as it is looking to cut short the ongoing Monsoon Session.
"The talk on Parliament Street is that the government is keen to cut short the Monsoon Session and end it on August 8, instead of August 12. Bad," Mr. O'Brien tweeted.
"Why is Narendra Modi Government running away from Parliament?," asked the leader of TMC in the Rajya Sabha.
Last year, the government curtailed all three sessions due to various reasons, including the COVID pandemic. This year also, the first session — Budget Session — was curtailed.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.