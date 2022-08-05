Modi Govt keen to cut short Monsoon Session: TMC leader Derek O'Brien

PTI August 05, 2022 02:30 IST

Last year, the Modi Government curtailed all three sessions due to various reasons, including the COVID pandemic

TMC MP Derek O’Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday said the Modi Government is running away from Parliament, as it is looking to cut short the ongoing Monsoon Session. "The talk on Parliament Street is that the government is keen to cut short the Monsoon Session and end it on August 8, instead of August 12. Bad," Mr. O'Brien tweeted. The talk on #Parliament street is that the Government is keen to cut short the #MonsoonSession and end on August 8, instead of Aug 12. Bad.



Why is the @narendramodi govt. RUNNING AWAY FROM PARLIAMENT — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 4, 2022 "Why is Narendra Modi Government running away from Parliament?," asked the leader of TMC in the Rajya Sabha. Last year, the government curtailed all three sessions due to various reasons, including the COVID pandemic. This year also, the first session — Budget Session — was curtailed.



