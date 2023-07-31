Modi govt. indifferent to plight of Manipur: Kharge

July 31, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - New Delhi:

The 21-member delegation of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance or the INDIA bloc that visited strife-torn Manipur over the weekend made a detailed presentation to top Opposition leaders in Parliament on July 31.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.R. Baalu, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav and Derek O’Brien of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were among those present.

Congress’ Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi gave a presentation while other senior leaders like Janata Dal (United) chief Rajeev Ranjan Lallan and TMC’s Sushmita Dev also spoke.

‘Situation serious’

While Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who along with party colleagues K. Suresh, Phulodevi Netam and Mr. Gogoi had visited the State, said the situation was ‘serious and grave’. Many from the delegation said the situation on the ground “was far worse than what they had anticipated” and would take years to rebuild the trust between communities.

“All our demands are centred around the key demand of removing Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. And even now, we would welcome the Prime Minister leading an all-party delegation,” Mr. Gogoi told The Hindu.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Kharge alleged that the Narendra Modi government was “indifferent” to the pain and anguish of the people of violence-hit Manipur and said INDIA delegation members “heard heart-wrenching stories of pain from the people of the State”.

“Despite time for poll rallies, self-PR train inaugurations, and attending BJP meetings, PM Modi seems to have no time to address the anguish and suffering of Manipur’s people or work towards resolving inter-community issues,” Mr. Kharge tweeted after the meeting with the delegation.

“The Modi government appears clueless and rudderless in handling the Manipur situation, evident in the absence of a comprehensive statement in Parliament. Over 50,000 people, including 10,000 children, are in relief camps. The facilities there are inadequate, especially for women, and there are shortages of medicines and food. Economic activities have come to a halt, with children unable to attend school, farmers ceasing their farming, and people grappling with both financial losses and psychological hardships,” he added.