National

Modi govt has unlocked corona pandemic, petrol-diesel prices: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. File

Rahul Gandhi. File  

The Congress has been attacking the BJP-led NDA government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices everyday for the past 18 days after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Modi government over the increase in fuel prices and the mounting COVID-19 cases in the country, saying it has “unlocked” the coronavirus pandemic and petrol-diesel prices.

“The Modi government has ‘unlocked’ the corona pandemic and prices of petrol-diesel,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mr. Gandhi also tagged a graph captioned, “coronavirus is not the only rising curve”. The graph showed a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases and prices of petrol and diesel after the lockdown.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP-led NDA government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices everyday for the past 18 days after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

The country on Wednesday also saw the highest single-day jump of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row and witnessed a surge of 2,65,648 infections from June 1 till June 24, with Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh remaining the top five contributors to the rising tally.

Related Topics
Rahul Gandhi
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2020 1:49:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/modi-govt-has-unlocked-corona-pandemic-petrol-diesel-prices-rahul-gandhi/article31904124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY