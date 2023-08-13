HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi govt. has rendered country's health system 'sick': Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge also cited a media report which claimed that 19 AIIMS are facing a shortage of doctors and staff

August 13, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. File

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 13 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his government has rendered the health system of the country "sick" with even AIIMS facilities grappling with shortage of doctors and staff.

The Congress chief also claimed that people have been awakened and the time has come for the Modi government's "farewell".

Mr. Kharge also cited a media report which claimed that 19 AIIMS are facing a shortage of doctors and staff.

"Loot and jumlas have made the country unhealthy. Only lies are embedded in every word of Modi ji! Claimed that they have set up many AIIMS [All India Institute of Medical Sciences]. It is the truth that our AIIMS are facing a severe shortage of doctors and staff!" the Congress chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Mr. Modi, From apathy during the Coronavirus pandemic to scams in Ayushman Bharat…Your government has made the country's health system sick," Mr. Kharge alleged.

"The people have been awakened. Your deceit has been recognised and the time has come for your government's farewell!" he said.

Related Topics

politics (general) / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.