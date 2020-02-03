National

Modi govt. has failed ‘miserably’ to create jobs: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives on the first day of the Budget Session at Parliament House on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives on the first day of the Budget Session at Parliament House on Friday.   | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Mr. Gandhi said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should not be afraid of answering questions raised by him on behalf of the youth

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the government over the issue of unemployment, saying it has “failed miserably” to generate jobs for the youth of the country.

He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should not be afraid of answering questions raised by him on behalf of the youth, to whom the government is answerable.

“Finance Minister, don’t be scared of my questions. I am asking these questions on behalf of the youth of the country, to answer whom is your responsibility,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The youth of the country want employment and your government has failed miserably to provide them the same,” he said.

The Congress leader used the hashtag “JawaabDoMantriJi” to put across his point.

Related Topics National
economy (general)
