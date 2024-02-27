GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi govt has 'eclipsed' dreams of students: Rahul Gandhi on paper leaks

"History will never forgive Narendra Modi for this crime"

February 27, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Attacking the BJP over recent incidents of exam paper leaks and issues in recruitment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 27 alleged that the government has "eclipsed" the dreams of students and said history will never forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Gandhi alleged that the Modi government has become the "enemy of the country's future".

"At some places students are yearning for recruitment, at some places students are frustrated due to paper leaks, at some places students are visiting courts for appointments and at some places students are facing lathicharge for raising their voice," the former Congress chief said.

The BJP government, which has failed to conduct even a single examination from RO-ARO to police recruitment and from railways to the army in a fair manner, is venting its anger on the youth, he claimed.

"Selling job-creating institutions to their friends and hiring youth on contract is Modi's policy, and exploitation is Modi's guarantee," he alleged.

The Modi government has eclipsed the dreams of students and their families and has taken away the light of hope from them, Mr. Gandhi claimed.

"History will never forgive Narendra Modi for this crime," Mr. Gandhi said.

Terming the cancellation of the police constable recruitment exam by the Uttar Pradesh government as a victory of youth unity and student power, Mr. Gandhi on February 24 had said those who unite will win while those who divide will be crushed.

The U.P. government on February 24 had cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.

