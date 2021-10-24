Modi govt. has created records in ‘giving trouble’ to people, says Priyanka Gandhi on fuel prices

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday by 35 paise per litre, pushing the total increase in rates on petrol to ₹36 per litre and on diesel to ₹26.58 since early May 2020.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Centre over rising prices of petrol and diesel, alleging that the Modi government has created records in “giving trouble” to people.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress General Secretary tagged a media report which said that this year petrol prices have increased by a record ₹23.53.

“Modi ji’s government has made big records in giving trouble to the public. Highest unemployment: in Modi government. Government properties being sold: in Modi government. Petrol rates increased the most in a year: in Modi government,” Ms. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took a dig at the government by tagging the same media report and tweeting, “Achche Din” (good days).

Petrol in Delhi now costs ₹107.24 a litre and diesel comes for ₹95.97, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.