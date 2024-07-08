Modi govt. a disaster for J&K security situation, says Kharge

Condoling the death of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in the Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Narendra Modi government is a “disaster” for the security situation in J&K.

Mr. Kharge added that the security situation is on a downward spiral. “We unequivocally condemn this cowardly terror attack on the Army in the strongest possible terms. This is the fifth terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in a month,” he said in a post on X (formerly twitter).

“The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is on a downward spiral. No amount of whitewashing, fake claims, hollow boasts and chest thumping can erase the fact that Modi Govt remains a disaster for the national security in J&K. When PR becomes an aim, gathering security intelligence through statecraft becomes a casualty,” the Congress chief wrote.

Mr. Kharge said the party resolutely stands with the nation against terrorism.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences in a post on X. “The solution to the relentless terror attacks will come from strong action, not from hollow speeches and false promises. We stand firmly with the country in this hour of grief,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, in a separate post on X, said “no words are sufficient to condemn the cowardly terrorism that India is subjected to”.

“We are appalled at the deteriorating security situation and it is clear that this government has completely failed to address cross-border attacks despite its tall claims with regard to J&K,” Mr. Venugopal said.

