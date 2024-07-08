GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi govt. a disaster for J&K security situation, says Kharge

Congress condoles death of soldiers in militant attack in Kathua; Rahul says solution will come from ‘strong action, not hollow speeches’

Published - July 08, 2024 11:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A jawan being taken to Billawar Health Center as he was injured after terrorists attacked an army convoy in Billawar, in Kathua on July 8, 2024.

A jawan being taken to Billawar Health Center as he was injured after terrorists attacked an army convoy in Billawar, in Kathua on July 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Condoling the death of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in the Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Narendra Modi government is a “disaster” for the security situation in J&K.

Mr. Kharge added that the security situation is on a downward spiral. “We unequivocally condemn this cowardly terror attack on the Army in the strongest possible terms. This is the fifth terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in a month,” he said in a post on X (formerly twitter).

“The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is on a downward spiral. No amount of whitewashing, fake claims, hollow boasts and chest thumping can erase the fact that Modi Govt remains a disaster for the national security in J&K. When PR becomes an aim, gathering security intelligence through statecraft becomes a casualty,” the Congress chief wrote.

Mr. Kharge said the party resolutely stands with the nation against terrorism.

With 2 more killed, 6 militants dead in long operation at Kulgam

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences in a post on X. “The solution to the relentless terror attacks will come from strong action, not from hollow speeches and false promises. We stand firmly with the country in this hour of grief,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, in a separate post on X, said “no words are sufficient to condemn the cowardly terrorism that India is subjected to”.

Also read | Fresh infiltrators in J&K may have played role in attacks

“We are appalled at the deteriorating security situation and it is clear that this government has completely failed to address cross-border attacks despite its tall claims with regard to J&K,” Mr. Venugopal said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime) / act of terror / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.