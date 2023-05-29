ADVERTISEMENT

Modi government's nine-year rule has seen focus on welfare of poor: Scindia

May 29, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - New Delhi

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has undergone surprising changes in the last nine years and established a self-reliant image," says Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the inauguration of the new civil enclave of the airport building, in Kanpur on May 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the nine years of Modi government, India has forged its image as a self-reliant country while focusing on uplift and welfare of the poor, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on May 29.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, Mr. Scindia said the Modi government is working with a focus on service, good governance and uplift of the poor.

PM Modi must apologise for 9 years of failure, betrayal: Congress

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has undergone surprising changes in the last nine years and established a self-reliant image," he said.

Citing various schemes of the BJP-ruled Centre, he said the Modi government has provided water connections to 12 crore households in nine years, given 9.60 crore cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojna, helped 80 crore people by providing them foodgrains under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna and covered 50 crore beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme.

At the press conference, state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the nine years of Modi government have proved "incredible" for Delhi with several infrastructure development projects being undertaken by the Centre.

