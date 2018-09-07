Modi government undermining values, says Manmohan Singh

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of “slowly but surely undermining the values that any democracy need to protect,” former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said the Opposition parties together should build an alternative narrative ahead of the 2019 elections.

Dr. Singh was speaking at the formal launch of former Union Minister Kapil Sibal’s book, Shades of Truth, that he jointly released with former Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

Assessment of failures

Describing the book as a comprehensive assessment of the “failures of the Modi government,” Dr. Singh said, “There has to be a meaningful national debate on issues raised by Shri Kapil Sibal. I sincerely hope that this is the beginning of the national debate and we all need that and together build an alternative narrative the country needs.”

The over-arching theme of the panel discussion that followed the launch was doing a post-mortem of what went wrong for the UPA and the need to build alliances.

Apart from senior Congress leaders P. Chidambaram and Mr. Sibal, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, Trinamool Congress’s Chandan Mitra and expelled Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav took part in the panel discussion.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, one of the panellists, skipped the function.

Dr. Mitra asserted that only a regional leader with a proven track record could lead the Opposition alliance if they were in a position to lead.

Mr. Chidambaram said the 2019 national election would be “a collection of different State elections” and it won’t be a presidential style of elections where the Opposition’s leader had to be announced before.

The veteran Janata Dal leader claimed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi does not have the greed for the top post.

Joining the debate, Mr. Yechury said “if the question is Mr. Modi versus who, then our answer is Mr. Modi versus rest of India.”

Mr. Sibal said India itself is a coalition and some of the landmark events of the country like the opening up of the economy in 1991, the golden quadrilateral network of highways (under Atal Bihari Vajpayee) and the Indo-U.S. nuclear deal during UPA-I took place under coalition governments.

Answering on what went wrong for the UPA, while both Mr. Chidambaram and Mr. Sibal stressed that perceptions about scams overtook facts, Mr. Mitra stood his ground that there were instances of corruption and money changed hands in cases like 2G.