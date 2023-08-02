ADVERTISEMENT

Modi government subverted legislative process by bulldozing Forest Bill through Parliament: Congress

August 02, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - New Delhi

The Bill seeks to exempt land within 100 km of the country’s borders from the purview of conservation laws and permit the setting up of zoos, safaris and eco-tourism facilities in forest areas.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Congress on August 2 said the manner in which the Forest Bill had been “bulldozed” through Parliament reflected the mindset of the Modi government and could be a “case study on how to completely subvert the legislative process”.

In a statement, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said a vast gap existed between the “global talk and domestic walk” of the government on issues of environment, forests and tribal rights.

On Tuesday, amid a walkout by the Opposition parties, the Rajya Sabha passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, after a brief debate. The Bill seeks to exempt land within 100 km of the country’s borders from the purview of conservation laws and permit the setting up of zoos, safaris and eco-tourism facilities in forest areas. Lok Sabha passed the Bill on July 27.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramesh said the Bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha on March 29 (during the Budget Session) and it made several “far-reaching and radical” amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

“The journey of the Bill to soon becoming a law is a case study on how to completely subvert the legislative process,” he said in a statement, adding that the Bill should have been referred to the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, which he heads.

Mr. Ramesh listed out the substantive objections to the amendments to the Bill and said the very name of the law had been being changed. “For the first time a law passed by Parliament will have its short title entirely in Hindi without an official English equivalent. This does injustice to non-Hindi speaking States,” he said.

The Bill will now be known as the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, which translates to Forest (Conservation and Enrichment) Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US