Modi government ran away from debate on China, inflation and unemployment: Kharge

December 23, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kharge made these remarks while discussing an outreach initiative as a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of running away from any debate on issues such as the Chinese incursions, inflation or unemployment. The Bharatiya Janata Party only resorted to personal attacks against Opposition leaders and that was a sign of its “governance failure”, he said.

Mr. Kharge also alleged that the government was “rattled by the immense support” that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting, and was finding excuses to stop it.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, party general secretaries and those in charge of various States.

The meeting was held to discuss strengthening the organisation and to take forward the party’s soon-to-be launched Haath se haath jodo (joining hands) campaign as a follow-up to the Yatra.

Party general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal announced that from January 26, the party will launch an intensive campaign through padayatras at block levels and district level conventions, culminating in political rallies in the State capitals.

A separate day-long rally for women members, to be led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has also been planned.

In the closed door meeting, Mr. Kharge talked about the just-concluded winter session of parliament, noting that although the Opposition had put forward 16 major issues, the government did not agree to debate even one.

“One thing is definitely worth noting that whether it is the question of China’s transgressions or providing employment to the youth, whether it is the rising inflation or any other important issue related to people, the government could not answer on any one of them,” Mr. Kharge said.

“In the name of reply, there were only personal attacks from the BJP. This is a proof of the Modi government’s colossal governance failure,” he added.

Talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress chief said that it was creating history, with immense support from the people. “Due to this, the Modi government is very rattled and is finding excuses to create impediments for the yatra,” Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Venugopal mentioned that while the BJP and the government are carrying on with their public programmes as usual, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chose to send a letter about COVID protocol only to Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Gehlot. “Is COVID applicable only to Rahul Gandhi?” he asked.

