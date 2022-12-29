Modi government promised to double farm income by 2022 but it has only come down: Congress

December 29, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Targeting the Narendra Modi government over its promise to double farmers’ income by 2022, the Congress on Thursday said the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government had actually raised farm incomes between 2004 and 2014.

The party also demanded a White Paper from the Modi government for not fulfilling its promise to double farm incomes.

Addressing a press conference, All India Kisan Congress chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira said the promise was a “myth” and farm incomes had actually gone down.

“In February 2016, PM Modi had promised doubling of farmers’ income by 2022. What to speak of doubling their income, if the inflation is accounted for, the farmers’ income has actually reduced during these years,” Mr. Khaira said.

Citing the National Sample Survey of 2018, he said it was actually the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government between 2004 and 2014 which had “more than doubled the farmers’ income”.

Mr. Khaira said the minimum support price (MSP) for crops was one of the basic parameters to determine the income of farmers and the MSP of wheat and paddy was doubled by the UPA government. He said during the UPA, the MSP for wheat was ₹640 per quintal in 2004 and it went up to ₹1,400 per quintal for the 2013-14 season. Similarly, the MSP for paddy in 2004 was ₹560 per quintal, which went up to ₹1,310 per quintal in 2013-14.

In contrast, the MSP for both paddy and wheat did not increase by more than 50% under the BJP regime, Mr. Khaira claimed.

“The Modi government is the first regime that imposed GST on pesticides, fertilizers and farm appliances....” he said, adding, ”doubling of farmers’ income was another epic ‘jumla’ [false promise] of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The Congress leader asked what happened to the recommendations of the committee set up in 2016 for the purpose of doubling farm incomes and questioned the Prime Minister on the non-fulfilment of his promise.