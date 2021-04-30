Modi government must deliver or quit: Yechury

New Delhi

30 April 2021 22:39 IST

‘It has lost the moral authority to remain in office with complete collapse of all institutions’

The Narendra Modi government must deliver or quit, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, amidst virulent second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with a high mortality rate due to failing medical infrastructure.

“Worst humanitarian health crisis in Independent India is deepening. Criminal culpability of the Modi govt will consume more lives unless Oxygen provided & mass free vaccination launched on a war footing. Govt must DELIVER or QUIT,” Mr. Yechury tweeted.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Yechury said the government inaction shows that they simply don’t care. “They have lost the moral authority to remain in office with complete collapse of all institutions,” he added.

The first year of the pandemic was completely wasted in self denial and then in triumphalism. He reminded that the Opposition parties in a joint statement in April last year had asked the government to spend money to augment the health facilities and had also warned of a second wave. The demands also included direct cash transfers to the vulnerable classes and protection of wages for the working people. “In response, they came up with a stimulus package which was nothing but farce,” Mr. Yechury said.

He said that the government has actively contributed to the spread of the pandemic by organising huge public meetings in West Bengal and other States that recently went to polls and advancing Kumbh mela in an effort to mobilise the communal forces for electoral gains.

The government should stop passing the buck in face of this uncontrolled upsurge of cases. “We have said, from day one, there should be free universal vaccination. That has been the practice in independent India. The current policy of selective vaccination and selective pricing is self defeating,” he said. Even if one individual is left unvaccinated, it could lead to mutation of the virus bringing on a deadlier version.

“The government has abandoned scientific thinking for obscurantism. It is a complete package, first of neglect, then irresponsible behaviour and they contributing to the spread and now passing the buck to the people and the States,” Mr. Yechury said.