Modi government more interested in pressing reset button for Opposition-ruled States, says Congress

The Centre’s efforts are only directed at “reset” of governments led by the Opposition parties instead of chalking out a road map for the “reset of the economy,” the Congress alleged on Friday.

Referring to the GDP numbers for Q1 FY 2022-23 earlier this week, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh alleged that while the “headline management machinery” of the government pushed specific data points, a true understanding of “our economic position can only be made once we compare it to pre-COVID levels”

Comparing the Real GDP of first quarter of 2019-20 with 2022-23 at 2011-12 constant prices, Mr. Vallabh argued that the economy had a growth of 3% in the past three years.

‘Inept handling’

“It is evident now that the BJP government due to its inept handling of the economy, no focus, and cluelessness, is pushing the Indian growth story back,” Mr. Vallabh told reporters.

He said the rupee had fallen to ₹79.70 against U.S. dollar, the unemployment rate in August 2022, as per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, risen to 8.28% and retail inflation continued to be above the RBI’s tolerance band of 6%.

“The economy needs a reset as soon as possible due to the changing global dynamics and India’s sluggish growth, but the Finance Minister didn’t blink an eye on the worrying data points. The government’s efforts are only directed towards the reset of Opposition governments instead of chalking out a road map for the reset of the economy,” alleged the Congress spokesperson.