ADVERTISEMENT

Modi government has ‘usurped’ UGC’s autonomy by curbing financial powers, says Kharge

Published - July 25, 2024 09:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress chief says SC, ST, OBC and EWS students will bear the brunt of budget cuts in education

The Hindu Bureau

Leader Of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 25 slammed the Narendra Modi government for interfering with the autonomy of the University Grants Commission (UGC) by “usurping” its power to sanction funds for higher education.

ADVERTISEMENT

“UGC’s functioning of ‘Granting’ funds has been usurped by Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) — a venture between Canara Bank and the Ministry of Education. This will not only compel colleges and universities to introduce more self-financing courses but also increase the financial woes of SC, ST, OBC and EWS students,” the Congress chief said in a post on X.

“BJP-RSS wants to destroy India’s Education Sector by a thousand Cuts!” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the budget for higher education has been slashed by ₹9,600 crore. Similarly, the budget for IITs and IIMs have been cut for the second consecutive year, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Budget cut for UGC by a massive 61%. The UGC is a statutory body, and was supposed to be the only grant-giving agency in the country, but Modi Govt has snatched its power, thereby trampling upon its autonomy!” Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Kharge accused the Modi government of a five-pronged attack on the education system. “Controlling universities, strangulating the funds of autonomous institutions, undermining their autonomy, destroying public education through cronyism and betraying the youth!” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US