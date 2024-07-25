Modi government has ‘usurped’ UGC’s autonomy by curbing financial powers, says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 25 slammed the Narendra Modi government for interfering with the autonomy of the University Grants Commission (UGC) by “usurping” its power to sanction funds for higher education.

“UGC’s functioning of ‘Granting’ funds has been usurped by Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) — a venture between Canara Bank and the Ministry of Education. This will not only compel colleges and universities to introduce more self-financing courses but also increase the financial woes of SC, ST, OBC and EWS students,” the Congress chief said in a post on X.

“BJP-RSS wants to destroy India’s Education Sector by a thousand Cuts!” he said.

He alleged that the budget for higher education has been slashed by ₹9,600 crore. Similarly, the budget for IITs and IIMs have been cut for the second consecutive year, he added.

“Budget cut for UGC by a massive 61%. The UGC is a statutory body, and was supposed to be the only grant-giving agency in the country, but Modi Govt has snatched its power, thereby trampling upon its autonomy!” Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Kharge accused the Modi government of a five-pronged attack on the education system. “Controlling universities, strangulating the funds of autonomous institutions, undermining their autonomy, destroying public education through cronyism and betraying the youth!” he said.

