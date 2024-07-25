GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi government has ‘usurped’ UGC’s autonomy by curbing financial powers, says Kharge

Congress chief says SC, ST, OBC and EWS students will bear the brunt of budget cuts in education

Published - July 25, 2024 09:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Leader Of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Leader Of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 25 slammed the Narendra Modi government for interfering with the autonomy of the University Grants Commission (UGC) by “usurping” its power to sanction funds for higher education.

“UGC’s functioning of ‘Granting’ funds has been usurped by Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) — a venture between Canara Bank and the Ministry of Education. This will not only compel colleges and universities to introduce more self-financing courses but also increase the financial woes of SC, ST, OBC and EWS students,” the Congress chief said in a post on X.

“BJP-RSS wants to destroy India’s Education Sector by a thousand Cuts!” he said.

He alleged that the budget for higher education has been slashed by ₹9,600 crore. Similarly, the budget for IITs and IIMs have been cut for the second consecutive year, he added.

“Budget cut for UGC by a massive 61%. The UGC is a statutory body, and was supposed to be the only grant-giving agency in the country, but Modi Govt has snatched its power, thereby trampling upon its autonomy!” Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Kharge accused the Modi government of a five-pronged attack on the education system. “Controlling universities, strangulating the funds of autonomous institutions, undermining their autonomy, destroying public education through cronyism and betraying the youth!” he said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.