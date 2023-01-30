Modi government has sought to cover up India’s biggest territorial setback in decades: Jairam responds to EAM’s remarks

January 30, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

Congress general Secretary Jairam Ramesh on January 30 that “no amount of obfuscation can hide the fact that the Modi government has sought to cover up India’s biggest territorial setback in decades.” He was responding to the Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who only two days before had said that some people deliberately spread wrong news about the China issue knowing it is not true for politics.

"Sometimes, they talk about some land, which was taken by China in 1962. But they will not tell you the truth. They will give you the impression that this thing happened yesterday," Mr. Jaishankar had said on Saturday.

Mr. Ramesh, in a statement, said that no comparison can be made “between 1962, when India went to war with China to defend its territory, and 2020 after which India has acquiesced to Chinese aggression with denials followed by ‘disengagements’ in which India has lost access to thousands of square kilometres of territory.”

He said that since May 2020, the Centre’s preferred strategy to deal with the Chinese incursions in Ladakh can be “summed up with DDLJ - Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify,” adding that the Union Minister’s recent remarks are aimed at diverting attention, and cited “the most recent revelation...that since May 2020 India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh.”

“We suggest that EAM Jaishankar and the government spend more time trying to get Chinese troops out of Depsang and Demchok and less time on blaming the opposition for their own incompetence,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The Congress general secretary also hit out at the Minister for implying a “cheap shot” at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for meeting the Chinese Ambassador in 2017.

“I will not call the Chinese ambassador and seek information," Mr. Jaishankar had said when asked about he the government would go ahead with retrieving the lost land.

“Are opposition leaders not entitled to meet diplomats from countries that are important from a trade, investment and security standpoint?,” Mr. Ramesh’s statement read.

“It is extraordinary that EAM Jaishankar has admitted on several occasions that he has no idea why China has turned aggressive on the Line of Actual Control, notwithstanding the unusually frequent contacts between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping and the PM’s boast that he enjoys a special ‘Plus One’ relationship with President Xi,” he added, saying that the Modi government should have taken the opposition into confidence, regarding the China crisis, from the beginning.

In a press conference on Sunday, Mr. Gandhi had also responded to Mr. Jaishankar’s remarks, saying. that the approach that the government was following "by completely denying" that the Chinese have "taken our land" is extremely dangerous as it would give them the confidence to do even "more aggressive things".