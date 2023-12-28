Narendra Modi government failed to empower OBCs, Dalits: Rahul Gandhi

December 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Pune

Launching a broadside against the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday censured the Centre on the alleged lack of representation of other backward classes (OBCs), Dalits and Adivasis across many sectors, while accusing the BJP of taking India back to pre-Independence days where princely states colluded with their British masters.

Addressing the ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’ (we are ready) rally in Nagpur on the occasion of the Congress’ 139th Foundation Day, Mr. Gandhi reiterated that a caste census would be conducted if the Opposition INDIA alliance came to power after the 2024 general election.

“OBCs constitute 50% of the population. Show me how many OBC, Dalits, Adivasis work in top companies in India today? Of the 90 IAS officers stationed at the Centre, there are just three OBC officers who have been given small departments. Dalits constitute 15% and Adivasis 12%. Still, they continue to be underrepresented in the BJP regime. On what basis is the Modi government claiming that it is working for OBCs, Dalits, tribals? Why are they not part of the power sharing process?” asked the Congress MP.

While the Nagpur rally sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and saw the attendance of top Congress brass across Maharashtra and the country, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Vadra were absent on the occasion.

Ideological battle

Remarking that an “ideological battle was currently on in country”, Mr. Gandhi claimed that the BJP was a party of slaves and resembled the princely rulers who had colluded with the British Raj in the past. He further alleged that every institution in the country — be it the media, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate — was being controlled by the ruling party.

“Some days ago a BJP MP, who used to be in the Congress, met me during the Parliament session. He met me in secret…I noticed the tension on his face. He confided to me that while he was in the BJP, his heart was still with the Congress. He said no one listened to them. Orders come from above [BJP brass] and everyone had to obey them. There is no choice for anyone in the BJP. It is a party of slaves,” said Mr. Gandhi, remarking that the BJP’s ideology was like the kings of yore who demanded unconditional obedience and did not listen to anybody.

Contrasting the BJP’s alleged working style with that of the Congress, Mr. Gandhi claimed that in his party, the voice came from below.

“Even smallest Congress worker can chastise our leaders. Our workers can come and tell me about something I did which they did not like. I try to explain why I did it. I respect their views even if when I do not agree with them,” Mr. Gandhi said.

He said that it was the Congress that had brought India under a constitutional framework and gave ordinary citizens their dignity and rights.

“There were around 600-odd princely states along with the British. But the people of this country had no rights. If the king wished, he could grab any poor peasant’s land in a jiffy. All rights for ordinary were given by the Congress. All rights emanate from the Constitution in whose making, the Congress played a major part. For the first time, every Hindustani got a vote, whether be it an Adivasi, a Dalit, a general caste person or a Tamil-speaking person, a Bengali-speaking person or a person from Uttar Pradesh. This is what the Congress has done,” Mr. Gandhi said, vowing to safeguard the Constitution from the allegedly authoritarian rule of the Modi-led Centre.

He further questioned Mr. Modi about soaring unemployment, demanding to know how many jobs had been generated in the last 10 years of BJP rule.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said democracy would be finished if the BJP came to power again in 2024.

“Modi is against social justice and equality. Democracy is under threat. Inflation has skyrocketed. There are 30 lakh vacancies which are not being filled because then the Backward Classes would have to be accommodated which this government doesn’t wish,” alleged Mr. Kharge.

He accused the BJP of trying to divide the INDIA bloc and said that if the Opposition remained united, the BJP would be nowhere after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

