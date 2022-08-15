Modi government failed on all counts, say Opposition leaders

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D. Raja. File. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition parties on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his assertions of heralding “ Amrit Kaal”, advocating gender equality and finishing nepotism. Opposition leaders said his government was in no position to preach since it had failed on all counts.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, quoting Mr. Modi’s comments that corruption was damaging the country like termite, put out a news report on how in last seven years ₹10.7 lakh crore of outstanding loans had been waived by banks. Mr. Yechury tweeted, “ Nepotism? Loan waivers of over ₹10 lakh crore to cronies?”. He said the fight against corruption should begin by scrapping electoral bonds which legalised political corruption.

‘Economy in shambles’

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in a long video message posted on social media, sought to demolish Mr. Modi’s Independence Day address. “As India marks 75 years of its Independence, are we really living in Amrit Kaal. Is this the Amrit Kaal we dreamt off, where Indian rupee is weakening by the day, where prices of fuel are shooting through the roof and economy is in complete shambles,” he said. Mr. Banerjee added that no one wants this Amrit Kaal where instructions come from “ivory tower of Lutyen’s Delhi” on what to eat, what to wear, who to work with and who to fall in love with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Banerjee’s parliamentary colleague Derek O’Brien also took a swipe at Mr. Modi for his comments exhorting citizens to take a pledge to wipe out misogyny. “Completely agree Sir. Should we start with you, leading by example,” he tweeted, posting a video of Mr. Modi’s campaign speech from the West Bengal Assembly elections, where he derisively referred to the Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president as “Didi O-Didi”

CPI general secretary D. Raja also hit out at Mr. Modi saying that if he was sincere about “ nari shakti” then his government should bring in the long-pending women’s reservation Bill since the BJP had the numbers in both Houses of Parliament.