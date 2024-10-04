ADVERTISEMENT

Modi government facilitating recruitment of Indians in war-torn West Asia: Mallikarjun Kharge

Published - October 04, 2024 05:04 pm IST - New Delhi

"It speaks volumes about the Joblessness induced by the anti-youth policies of the Modi Government," the Congress president said in a post on X

PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday (October 4, 2024) alleged that the Modi government's skill development cooperation is facilitating the recruitment of about 15,000 Indian workers in Israel in the West Asia war.

Mr. Kharge claimed that earlier youth from the country were duped by dubious agents for going to the Russia-Ukraine war and many lost their lives too. "It speaks volumes about the Joblessness induced by the anti-youth policies of the Modi Government," he said in a post on X.

6,000 workers from India to be brought to Israel during April-May

"The fact that young unskilled, semi-skilled and educated youth are willing to risk their lives and serve in war-ridden theatres, at reportedly high salaries, tells you that PM @narendramodi’s lofty claims on Jobs are nothing but Fake Retorts to hide his own failures! "Youth of Haryana who are forced to seek jobs in these conflict zones will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP, tomorrow," Mr. Kharge said in his post.

"None less than Modi Government's National Skill Development Cooperation is facilitating the recruitment of about 15,000 Indian workers in Israel, amidst the war in West Asia," he alleged.

The Congress chief's comments came a day ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, where his party is seeking to wrest power back from the BJP after a gap of ten years.

