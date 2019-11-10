National

President, PM wish people on Milad-un-Nabi

Muslim devotees take part in a procession during Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, in Varanasi, on Sunday.

This day is celebrated as birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi.

“Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society,” the prime minister tweeted.

“May there be peace all around,” he prayed.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard as Muslim devotees take part in a procession during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, in Varanasi on Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind wished on Twitter: “On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. His message of universal brotherhood and compassion inspires us to work for the well being of all.”

Birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad celebrated

 

