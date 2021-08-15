Modi dons saffron turban with red patterns for I-Day

Wearing a traditional kurta and a churidar, complemented by a blue jacket and a stole, Mr. Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans at I-Day and Republic Day events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail for the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, on Sunday.

Wearing a traditional kurta and a churidar, complemented by a blue jacket and a stole, Mr. Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans at I-Day and Republic Day events.

At the Independence Day celebrations last year, the Prime Minister had sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He had paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban.

In 2015, Mr. Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The Prime Minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over. For his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018, he had donned a saffron turban .

From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani 'safa', Mr. Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.