‘Modi’ does not denote a single community, single caste or single vocational group, Rahul Gandhi’s appeal contends

April 04, 2023 - NEW DELHI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has argued in a Surat Sessions Court that the term ‘Modi’ “neither denotes a single community nor a single caste nor a single vocational group”.

Mr. Gandhi, represented by senior advocate R.S. Cheema and advocate Tarannum Cheema, contended that the word ‘Modi’, from the evidence on record that surfaced in the course of his criminal defamation trial, “does not refer to a clearly identifiable or determinable group of persons”.

In fact, the Congress leader, whose two-year sentence was suspended by the Sessions Court, said he could provide “authentic literature showing that the word ‘Modi’ does not indicate any definite, clearly identifiable or determinate group of persons”.

“It is widely known that the surname ‘Modi’ is used even within the Muslims and Parsis besides a number of Hindu castes,” his appeal said.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate at Surat had concluded in March that “to achieve his personal political gain, the accused [Mr. Gandhi] has insulted and defamed the current Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s surname ‘Modi’ by calling him ‘thief’ and by saying so, he has defamed 13 crore people residing in India with surname ‘Modi’”.

In his appeal, Mr. Gandhi argued that it was already judicially settled by the Supreme Court that an allegation of criminal defamation would stand only if an “offending” statement was made against a “definite and determinate body” and not an “innumerably huge number”.

Mr. Gandhi draws attention to Explanation 2 to Section 499 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. The Explanation clarifies that “it may amount to defamation to make an imputation concerning a company or an association or collection of persons as such”.

The appeal refers to the apex court’s 2016 judgment in Subramanian Swamy v. Union of India, which decodes ‘association or collection of persons’ in Explanation 2 as “an identifiable body”. The top court had noted that the Section did not envision an “indefinite multitude” to launch criminal cases against the alleged defamer in the name of class action or common right to reputation.

The 2016 verdict referred to earlier case laws like G. Narasimhan, G. Kasturi and K. Gopalan v. T.V. Chokkappa and S. Khushboo v. Kanniammal which made it clear that the “collection of persons must be an identifiable body so that it is possible to say with definiteness that a group of particular persons, as distinguished from the rest of the community, was defamed”.

The appeal alleged that even the complainant, appearing as his own witness, made a “very important admission” that it is true that Modi surname is found in various castes and communities. It is true that the Modi surname does not mean that it is a certain community……. It is true that there is no such association of people gathering at one place having the surname of Modi”.

Mr. Gandhi said the complainant found the line “why all the thieves have pseudonyms of Modi” defamatory. But a ‘pseudonym’ was an “expression which certainly signifies neither caste nor community nor a group with any commonality”. Pseudonym is an adopted name of a person by his own choice, he argued.

A statement forming the basis of an allegation of defamation “must be read as a whole” and the question of defamation ought to be examined both in the textual as well as contextual perspective, he contended.

“In this statement, as many as six people were mentioned as economic beneficiaries, namely, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and Anil Ambani. It is the undisputed position that some of these persons did not carry or bear ‘Modi’ as the caste/surname. What distinguishes these persons as a group, was the manner in which they carried out their economic activity to the detriment of the national interest and their apparent closeness with the powers that be,” Mr. Gandhi argued.

Read as a whole, the entire speech focuses on issues of national economy, the larger interests of the people of India, the huge loss being caused to the country by the activities of economic offenders, and the shadow of political protection on the entire episode, the appeal said.