Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Thai PM

As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
Modi said he spoke with “good friend” Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and discussed issues related to the pandemic.
“As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the multifarious challenges posed by this present crisis,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
