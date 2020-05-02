National

Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Thai PM

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Thailand counterpart General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Thailand counterpart General Prayut Chan-o-cha.   | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Thailand will work together to deal with the challenges posed by the present crisis, said Modi

As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Modi said he spoke with “good friend” Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and discussed issues related to the pandemic.

“As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the multifarious challenges posed by this present crisis,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 11:19:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/modi-discusses-covid-19-crisis-with-thai-pm/article31486790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY