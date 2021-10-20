National

Modi congratulates BJP members elected in Tamil Nadu local body polls

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai during a campaign for local body elections in Palayamkottai recently.   | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party members who emerged victorious in the recent Tamil Nadu local body polls, and said the party will keep working for the state's betterment.

Mr. Modi's tweet was in response to state BJP president K Annamalai's post on a meeting of the party's elected candidates as he noted that they included eight first-time union councillors, 41 village panchayat presidents, most of them first-timers, and 332 ward members.

"I would like to congratulate our fellow Karyakartas who have been elected in the Tamil Nadu local body polls. I thank the sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu who reposed their faith in us," Modi tweeted.

"We will keep working for the betterment of the wonderful state of Tamil Nadu," he added.


