Modi condoles death of Nawaz Sharif’s mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Shamima Akhtar, mother of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

In a letter which was handed over by the Charge d’Affaires of High Commission of India on December 11 to Maryam Nawaz, Mr. Modi expressed his “heartfelt condolences.”

“I recall my interaction with her during my brief visit to Lahore in 2015. Her simplicity and warmth was indeed very touching,” said Mr. Modi in his letter which was written on November 27 after Ms. Akhtar’s demise on November 22.

Mr. Modi had travelled to Lahore in a surprise visit while flying back from Afghanistan on December 25, 2015.

“In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon you and your family to bear this irreparable loss,” said Mr. Modi’s letter.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Mr. Nawaz Sharif, is touring Pakistan campaigning against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ms. Nawaz has accused Mr. Khan of running an autocratic government which does not represent the will of the masses.